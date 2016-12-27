Azerbaijan and Bahrain discuss military cooperation

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 27, Azerbaijani Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

After passing along the guard of honor, the guest signed the "Book of Honor" in accordance with the protocol.

The sides discussed military-political situation in the region, the prospects of military cooperation as well as other issues in the field of defence.