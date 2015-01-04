 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 64 times throughout the day

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 64 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

    Report informs referring to the AzerTAg, The ceasefire was violated in Alibayli and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz district, Goyarkh village of Tartar district, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Sarijali and Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as nameless hills of Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

    The Armenians were silenced with a retail fire.

