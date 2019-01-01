Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.