Armament and military equipment of Rocket and Artillery Troops withdrawn to firing positions - VIDEO

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The large-scale exercises of the Azerbaijan Army, conducted with the participation of various types of troops, continue.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars of Rocket and Artillery Troops have been withdrawn to the firing ranges to conduct live-fire exercises.

Notably, in accordance with the plan approved by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijan Army is started on March 12.

The exercises involved up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last untill March 17.