Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a group of soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan consisting of 25 servicemen were sent to Afghanistan to serve in non-combat mission of NATO "Strong support" in Afghanistan.

The peacekeeping mission of Azerbaijani armed forces in Afghanistan started on November 20,2002.

Currently, the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan involves 94 soldiers, including two military doctors and two officers of engineering and fortification troops.