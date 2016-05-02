Amount of funds collected for Armed Forces Assistance Fund announced

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds collected for Armed Forces Assistance Fund to May 1 has been revealed.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund, which has been established in accordance with Decree No. 755 of Azerbaijani President dated August 17, 2002, received 73.095.369,76 AZN, 212.373,88 USD, 2993,69 EUR and 5000 RUR to May 1.

During April, the fund has received 1 566 126 AZN, 582 USD, 300 EUR, 5000 RUR.