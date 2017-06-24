A group of Azerbaijani officers awarded military rank of "Colonel"

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ A group of officers was awarded the next military rank of "Colonel" on the eve of the celebration of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At first the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids was honored with observing a minute of silence.

After bringing to the attention of the military personnel appropriate orders of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov spoke about the large-scale structural works done in the Armed Forces as a result of the attention and concern of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Minister stressed that conscientious fulfillment of duties by each serviceman and the ability to deal worthily with all the tasks in order to justify the trust of the people and the state must become as a response to the high attention paid by the state to the army.