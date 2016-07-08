The 2016 ADAMI Media Prize Competition is open

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The second edition of the ADAMI Media Prize for Cultural Diversity in Eastern Europe is launched. This media competition for audiovisual media acknowledges and rewards journalists, broadcasters, and filmmakers in the Eastern Partnership countries who are working to cover the stories of ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity in their region. There will be six prizes for six categories, covering TV, online content, and young filmmakers and journalists, Report was told in ADAMI representative in Azerbaijan.

ADAMI would like to invite media professionals in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine to participate in the competition. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your audiovisual work on cultural diversity and to connect with a network of broadcast professionals.

The ADAMI Media Prize 2016 will be awarded in six categories with six prizes:

• ADAMI Media Prize for Entertainment (fiction)

• ADAMI Media Prize for Information (non-fiction)

• ADAMI Media Prize for News & Short Non-Fiction

• Young ADAMI Media Prize

• ADAMI Online Prize for Web pages

• ADAMI Online Prize for Web videos

To register in the competition, please visit our website at www.adamimediaprize.eu.

The deadline for submissions is October 10, 2016. The winners will be announced in November 2016 at a gala event broadcasted internationally by the National Television of Ukraine (NTU), in Kiev, Ukraine.

For more detailed information on application deadlines, regulations for participation as well as on other issues, you can contact us by e-mail azerbaijan@adamimediaprize.eu (coordinator in Azerbaijan).

ADAMI is an initiative funded by the Federal Foreign Office (Germany) and is conducted in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union, Deutsche Welle Academy, and the German Society for Eastern European Studies. ADAMI is cooperating with the National Public Broadcasters of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.