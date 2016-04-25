Well-known writer, ghetto survivor Martin Gray dies

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ A survivor of the Warsaw ghetto and the Nazi extermination camps, author of the bestseller "For Those I Loved’, FrenchAmerican Martin Gray died in Belgium two days before his 94th birthday, Report informs referring to the AFP.

''He was found dead in the pool of his second residence in Ciney. The coroner found no suspicious items," said a prosecutor spokesman.

Born into a Polish Jewish family in Warsaw on April 27, 1922, Martin Gray became famous for his book ‘For Those I Loved’ (Au nom de tous les miens) in which he describes part of his life and especially the tragedy of having lost twice his family, first in the Nazi death camps and later his wife and four children in a fire at his home in southern France in 1970.

Gray emigrated in 1946 from Europe to the United States, where his grandmother was living. There he became a tradesman in replicas of antiques according to what he wrote, doing business in the U.S., Canada and Cuba. He moved to southern France.

He moved to Belgium in 2001 where he lived in the city of Ciney since 2012.