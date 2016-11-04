Tbilisi hosts conference dedicated to 850th anniversary of poet Shota Rustaveli - PHOTO

Tbilisi. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian capital of Tbilisi plays host to an international conference dedicated to 850th anniversary of outstanding Georgian poet of 12th century, one of greatest writers of Georgian literature Shota Rustaveli.

Georgia bureau of Report informs, Azerbaijani delegation headed by Director of Literature Institute named after Nizami of National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Deputy President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbayli is attending the two-day conference.

Director of Georgian Literature Institute named after S. Rustaveli Irma Ratiani in opening speech of the conference told about creative way of the poet. Rector of I. Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Georgi Shervashidze, Deputy President of Georgian National Academy of Sciences, academician Roin Metreveli and others also shed light on creative way of the poet in their speeches.