Azerbaijan participates in Frankfurt International Book Fair

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ İnternational book exhibition opened today in Frankfurt. Report informs, the Azerbaijani delegation takes part in it.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and representatives of the domestic publishing houses.

Azerbaijan's stand will be presented in the form of walls and the Maiden Tower, in an area of 56 square meters.

The exhibition will feature books, reflecting the activities of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as publications about the history, culture and tourism potential of the country.

On October 22 it is planned to hold events dedicated to the Year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair is the largest book fair in the world, including in the number of exhibitors and visitors.The exhibition will run until October 23.