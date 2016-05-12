Prize amount for Azerbaijani athletes won at Olympics will be determined in July

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The standard bearer of Azerbaijani team, who will perform at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has not decided yet.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has made a statement.

He noted that the amount of the prize for athletes who got medals at the Olympics, will be appointed by President Ilham Aliyev: "The amount of the prize will be determined in July on the basis of orders, which will be signed by president."

Notably, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will be held on August 5-21, 2016.