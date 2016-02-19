Scientists: Abuse mobile phone leads to memory impairment

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Abuse use of mobile phones leads to a weakening of cognitive abilities.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the conclusion made by Chinese scientists.

After research, the head of the Chinese traditional medicine department of the Phalopathy hospital Su Zhiwei Hebei came to the conclusion that people who are too often use mobile phones are more prone to cervical spondylosis, poor eyesight and poor memory.

The researchers also note that reading from a mobile phone screen is bad for a person's memory.

Number of test and other experimental details are not specified.