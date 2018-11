Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Water supply interruption will occur in a part of Nasimi and Narimanov districts of Baku city.

Report informs citing Public Relations Department of the “Azərsu” OJSC, this is due to accident in 500 mm diameter main water pipeline passing through Bakikhanov street of Nasimi district.

“Azərsu” apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.