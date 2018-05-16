Traffic movement to be restricted on some Baku streets

© Report

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, new horizontal lines are being constructed in the part between Azneft circle - Bayil district (both directions) of Baku-Alat highway and in Lokbatan-Gobu-Hokmali highway. For this purpose, the movement of vehicles has been restricted completely or partially throughout the routes.

Report was told in the press-service of "Azeravtoyol" OJSC , on Baku-Circuit-1 highway (on both directions), renovation works are carried out on the roadside and in the junction of horizontal iron bars . For this purpose, the movement of vehicles has been restricted on the working lanes.

Drivers are advised to be careful during moving on the these roads and observe temporary road signs and traffic rules.