Traffic movement is intensive in Baku

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Relative density is observed on streets and avenues of Baku this morning.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

According to the information, traffic is intensive in capital this morning.

Thus, density is observed on Baku-Sumgait highway (to the direction of capital), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (to the direction of 20 Yanvar circle), Afiyaddin Jalilov Street (to the direction of Javanshir bridge), Khatai Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Education) as well as Yusif Safarov and Rashid Behbudov Streets.