 Top
    Close photo mode

    Silk Way West Airlines launches direct flights to Southeast Asia

    The airline signed memorandum with Malaysian company

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Silk Way West Airlines airline has launched direct flights to Southeast Asia for the first time.

    Report was told in the press service of the airline, Azerbaijani cargo airline "Silk Way West Airlines" and Malaysian "MAB Cargo Sdn Bhd" companies have signed a memorandum.

    In accordance with the agreement, the companies will use each other's aircraft parks in the various regions of the world. The agreement on keeping places in reserve twice in a week on Kuala Lumpur-Amsterdam route through Heydar Aliyev International Airport considers strategic partnership between both sides of the carriers. Weekly flights are planned every Thursday and Sunday .

    Repeating the route of the ancient Silk Road, today modern airlines carries out flights connecting East - Shanghai, Hong Kong, Almaty, Bishkek as well as Seoul with Europe - Istanbul, Frankfurt, Milan, London, Kiev and other major airports around the world.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi