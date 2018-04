Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ British Rolls-Royce has presented most expensive car ever.

Report informs citing Autonews company, Sweptail was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza historic car show, held at Villa d’Esta on Lake Como, Italy.

The Sweptail name refers to the swept-tail design of 1930s Rolls-Royce motors.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail costs 13 mln USD, which is believed to be the most expensive car ever.