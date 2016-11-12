New bus station complex launched in Horadiz city

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created at a new bus station complex in the city of Horadiz, Fuzuli district.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the bus station.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the bus station occupies a total area of a 0.5 hectare, while the construction area of state-of-the-art building is 450 square metres.

There are photo stands in the building reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev's and President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Fuzuli district.

The complex features six platforms, a 30-seat waiting hall, public catering facilities, a medical center, and a mother and child's room. The complex will employ 25 people.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of the city of Horadiz from the balcony of the bus station.