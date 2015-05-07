 Top
    Movement of vehicles to be restricted in Heydar Aliyev Avenue

    The restriction will be launched today at 17:00 p.m. Baku time

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Repainting work of traffic sign lines, pedestrian crossings and guidance lines is carried out by "Azeryolservis"  Joint Stock Company of the Transport Ministry in order to regulate traffic in Baku.

    Report informs referring to "Azeryolservis" JSC, repainting works of horizontal sign lines on the road from Heydar Aliyev Avenue Boyukshor junction to Surakhani road junction, are carried out. 

    Therefore, the movement of vehicles is partially restricted in that area.

