Ilham Aliyev: Usage of BTK railway project is growing

© Report

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan realizes a number of important projects with countries of the region".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th Global Baku Forum.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines have allowed the Azerbaijani hydrocarbon reserves to enter the world market. Currently, the Southern Gas Corridor project is being implemented. Azerbaijan is also a transit country for transporting energy resources and plays important role in energy security of European countries. In October last year, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railroad project was realized. It is an important project for transportation of cargo between Europe and Asia, and its usage is growing”, the head of state said.