Ilham Aliyev: Usage of BTK railway project is growing

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan realizes a number of important projects with countries of the region".
Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th Global Baku Forum.
"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines have allowed the Azerbaijani hydrocarbon reserves to enter the world market. Currently, the Southern Gas Corridor project is being implemented. Azerbaijan is also a transit country for transporting energy resources and plays important role in energy security of European countries. In October last year, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railroad project was realized. It is an important project for transportation of cargo between Europe and Asia, and its usage is growing”, the head of state said.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook