Highway from Ganja to Georgian border will be reconstructed

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the improvement project of 196-283,8 km Kurdamir-Ujar-Yevlakh section of Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway to 1st technical level by adding 2 lanes has been fully completed.

Report informs citing 'Azəravtoyol' OJSC, carrying out repair works.

According to the information, length of that section is 87.8 km and construction of 4 road junctions and 5 bridges over water have been carried out in the framework of the project.

'Azəravtoyol' declares that in accordance with the recommendations and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, length of 1st technical level highways increased up to 500 km in recent years due to the high level reconstruction of highways on the corridor of international cargo transportation by motor vehicles as well as due to the reforms carried out both in east-west and north-south directions.

"First technical level improvement works of Baku-Alat, Alat-Hajigabul, Hajigabul-Kurdamir, Kurdamir-Ujar-Yevlakh and Yevlakh-Ganja sections of the highway, covering 503 km from Baku to the Georgian border, have been completed. Launching of reconstruction of Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia state border section of the highway is planned in near future', the OJSC declares.