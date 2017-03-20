Finance Minister: Azerbaijan is a main strategic partner of Georgia

Tbilisi. 20 March.REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a main strategic partner of Georgia and we are interested in the development of these relations".

Deputy Georgian PM, Finance Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili told Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

The minister said that today, Azerbaijan and Georgia carry out a number of large-scale economic projects in the region: "Works are underway on several projects. These projects will play an important role in development of Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as of the region and Europe as a whole".

"We try to involve more countries in these projects, it will allow us to achieve even greater success", Georgian government official said.