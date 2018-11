Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a part of Binagadi, Yasamal and Narimanov districts of Baku city will have restrictions on supply of drinking water during a day.

Report was informed in "Azərsu" JSC, there was a necessity to supply drinking water with breaks in certain areas due to the merging of the new storm sewer in Ziya Bunyadov Avenue with existing system.