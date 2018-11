Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Date of release of China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey train revealed. The train will be released in September of this year.

Report informs, the "Kazakhstan Railways" reported.

This week was held a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Caspian international transport route with chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan Railways.

"In September of this year, the train is scheduled to release", the report says.