Caspian Business Club hosts the SHDA Director

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Key issues concerning the construction of the affordable housing have been discussed on March 1 in Baku at the business forum organized by the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club and held with the participation of Samir Nuriyev, Director of the State Housing Development Agency under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Caspian Business Club, addressing the business forum, Samir Nuriyev has presented information about the work of the Agency and projects it implements. Possible ways of cooperation with the private sector were also emphasized at the meeting. Issues that were of interest to the member companies of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club were also discussed.

Thanking the management of the Club for the ground to conduct an effective dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs, the Head of the Agency emphasized the importance of participation of the private sector in implementation of social policy of the government of the Republic. Along with this, Samir Nuriyev informed the business forum participants about priorities aimed at developing the affordable housing market in Azerbaijan and determined by the corresponding Strategic Road Map. Referring to this strategic document approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 6, 2016 Samir Nuriyev also spoke about possible ways of implementation of projects on construction of the affordable housing and models of the public-private sector partnership.

First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev reminded that the CaspianEuropeanClub(CaspianBusinessClub) was established in June 2002 under support of the largest oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the CaspianEuropeanClub (CaspianBusinessClub). Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the President of Azerbaijan.

According to him, since the moment of establishment Caspian European Club(Caspian Business Club) has been promoting attraction of oil industry revenues towards the development of the non-oil sector. CaspianEuropeanClub(CaspianBusinessClub), which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries of the world, carries out an active work to maintain the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

In the course of the business forum Samir Nuriyev was presented an honorary membership certificate of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and CaspianAmericanClub.

Over 100 businessmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, EU, as well as representatives of international organizations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan attended this business forum.