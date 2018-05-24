Baku - Bucharest direct flight to be launched

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian national air carrier TAROM intends to launch flights on Bucharest-Baku-Bucharest route.

Report informs citing the Romanian press.

Along with Baku, flights to Odessa (Ukraine), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia) are planned. To do so, TAROM wants to buy two new Airbus 318.

The flights are scheduled to begin by the end of this year. At present, negotiations are underway.