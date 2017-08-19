Azerbaijani President viewed conditions created at Galaba Park in Goygol

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at Galaba Park in Goygol.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the work done in the park.

Large landscaping work was carried out in Galaba Park, green areas were laid out, flower bushes were planted, benches were installed here.

An amusement complex for children was created in the park.

The head of state put flowers at a memorial to victims of the Great Patriotic War in the park.

The reconstruction work in the park, which occupies a total area of two hectares, started in 2016. The park also features a cafe and fountains.