​Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull transport projects

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine for European Integration Viktor Dovhan was on a visit to Azerbaijan on September 5-6.

Report informs citing Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan that Viktor Dovhan met with the Deputy Minister of Communication, Transport and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade. Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as joint step for use of transit potential of the both countries within TRACECA, issues on enhancement of competitiveness of the corridor.

Ukrainian side said they are interested in increase of regular flights.

Viktor Dovhan has also met with the Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov. They discussed development of cooperation in economy, as well as transport, more simplification of passenger and cargo transportations through TRACECA.

At the meeting with Akif Mustafayev, National Secretary of Azerbaijan in the IGC TRACECA, the sides discussed more effectiveness of the corridor.

Viktor Dovhan also met with Mircea Ciopraga, TRACECA Secretary General, and discussed issues on multilateral cooperation.