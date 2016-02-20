Azerbaijan reduces freight via rail and sea transport

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year in the sector of railway transport volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.4 million tons, passenger traffic - 157.8 thousand people.

In comparison with the same period of last year, was recorded a decrease of 20.1% and 19.3%, respectively. On average, 342 wagon loaded, 331 cars unloaded per day.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in a northerly direction conducted 15.0 thousand tons, a westerly direction -3.6 tons, a southern direction - 0.9 tons of loading operations per day.

During the reporting month, in the field of maritime transport the volume of freight totaled 423.6 thousand tons, which is less by 46.7% than in the previous year. The share of oil cargoes made 38.6% of the total volume of goods transported by sea. In seaports produced 639.0 thousand tons of cargo handling, including 570.4 thousand tons or 89.3% were transit cargo.

As of February 1, 2016 the rest of the imported goods in ports amounted to 6.9 thousand tons. During the reporting period passenger transportation by sea, in comparison with the same period in 2015 increased by 42.9% and amounted to 1.0 thousand people.