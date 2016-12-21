 Top
    Azerbaijan prepares proposals to solve traffic jams in Baku

    The draft sent to Cabinet of Ministers include three options

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency (BTA) proposes the public organizations to change working hours to solve traffic congestion problem during rush hours.

    Report informs, BTA Director General Vusal Kerimli said. 

    According to V.Kerimli, appropriate proposals have already been submitted to Cabinet of Ministers.

    Three alternatives for solution of the problem have been suggested. V.Kerimli told that the first option includes regulation of passenger flow without any investment: “No investment is demanded; public organizations will change their working hours. Starting hours can be set as 08:30, 09:30 etc. Our survey shows that this approach can solve 20% of transport problem on roads. Another variant is solution of the problem with minimum investment. Finally, the third variant envisages considerable investment and application of high speed bus passages”. 

