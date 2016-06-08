Azerbaijan and Russia sign a memorandum on supply of ten MS-21 aircrafts

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian leasing company "Ilyushin Finance" and "Azerbaijan Airlines" have signed a memorandum of interest for purchase of ten MS-21 aircrafts. Report informs referring to the TASS, the document was signed in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov.

Document was signed by Director General of "Ilyushin Finance Co." OJSC Alexander Rubtsov and Director General of "Azerbaijan Airlines" Jahangir Asgarov.

According to A.Rubtsov, if in the future the contract is to be concluded for a fairly large batch of aircrafts, "we do not exclude that we will open a training center in Baku."

MS-21 ( "Main plane of the XXI century) is being developed and produced by Corporation "Irkut". This is the first short and medium Russian aircraft.

The first delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for IV quarter of 2018.