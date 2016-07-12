Azerbaijan and Iran ink cooperation protocol in the field of transport - PHOTO

Baku. 12 July.REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Commission on international automobile relations between Azerbaijan and Iran has been held in Tehran.

Report was told by Shafa Mehmangizi, spokesperson of State Road Transport Service of the Transport Ministry.

According to the information, current situation in international road transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran, problems of freight and passenger transport and their solutions, development prospects of transports and other topical issues were discussed in the meeting. A relevant protocol signed at the end of the discussion.

According to the protocol, the parties have agreed to continue joint activities in regional and international organizations for development of 'North-South' and 'TRASECA' international transport corridors, noting that both countries are Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member. Satisfaction with the current state of international road transport between the countries has been expressed in the document.