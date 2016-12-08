AZAL: Air ticket rates will not increase

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The recent increase in aviation fuel prices by the Tariff Council does not affect the current air ticket rates of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) national flag carrier.

Like all airlines, AZAL's air ticket prices are formed on a flexible scheme, depending on departure dates and flight occupancy.

"We want to retain the opportunity to travel and go on business trips at reasonable prices for our citizens. Increase in aviation fuel prices will certainly affect our expenses, however, will not affect air ticket rates for passengers", Report informs, President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Askerov said.

It should be recalled that in February this year Azerbaijan Airlines launched its own brand AZALJET, sales and flights scheme of which is based on low-cost air carriers' practice.

Launch of the program of low-cost transportation to the most popular destinations has become a very important step for the airline. AZAL plans to work in this direction in order to provide the most favorable and flexible terms in its pricing policy.

In total, the airline operates direct flights to 26 international destinations, as well as domestic flights to Nakhchivan and Ganja. At present, active work is underway to expand the route network, which includes new tourist destinations.

Also, the work on improving Azerbaijan's air transport infrastructure continues.