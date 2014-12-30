Average price of land increased in Baku

Baku.30 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November of this year, average price of 100 m2 of land suggested to purchase in Baku increased by 2,2% , or from 19 058 USD/100 m2 to 19476 USD/100 m2. Report informs referring the information given in the monthly report of MBA Ltd. estimation and consulting group.

Generally, expensive land prices were observed in Nasimi and Narimanov districts as 3,95% and 2,18% respectively.

The most expensive land area suggested to purchase in November was in Narimanov district.

Purchase period of lands decreased by 0,94% in comparison with the previous month.