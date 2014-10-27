Ambassador: Iran is ready to invest in the railway project Qazvin-Rasht-Astara

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran is ready for an investments to the completion of Qazvin-Rasht-Anzali-Astara railway project." , Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin told Report, commenting on the implementation of the project.

According to him, there are two short-term mechanisms offered for the speedy implementation of the project, which may take several years, incliding providing the extension of the railway to the border between Azerbaijan and Iran, the construction of a cargo terminal in Astara and the construction of the railway from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border to the nearest station on the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador noted the importance of the project for the development of the "North-South" international transport corridor, which was recently agreed by heads of railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran. According to him, the development of this corridor will significantly increase trade turnover between countries.