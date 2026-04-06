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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Aghdam-Khankandi railway construction to finish by December- EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:32
    Aghdam-Khankandi railway construction to finish by December- EXCLUSIVE

    Construction on the Aghdam-Khankandi railway line is expected to be largely completed by December this year, Report learned.

    The railway line spans 28 kilometers, or 30.8 kilometers, including branch lines. As part of the project, three stations-Asgaran, Khojaly, and the Khankandi Railway & Bus Terminal Complex-will be built. These stations aim to enhance domestic transport mobility according to modern standards.

    The project also includes 123 engineering structures and a 28-kilometer communication and signaling system.

    Passenger service on the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route began on August 30, 2025. Travelers currently use stations in Baku, Bilajari, Ujar, Leki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharyli, Tazakand, and Aghdam. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) operates modern FLIRT trains manufactured by Switzerland's Stadler, offering Standard, Standard+, Business, and First-Class travel options.

    Before the occupation, passenger service from Baku to Khankandi ran on sleeper trains, last operating in 1993.

    Azerbaijan Railways Stadler Aghdam-Khankendi railway line
    Ağdam-Xankəndi dəmir yolunda əsas tikinti işlərinin başa çatacağı vaxt məlum olub - EKSKLÜZİV
    Основная часть строительства ж/д Агдам-Ханкенди завершится в декабре - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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