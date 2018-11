Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ 17 more parking facilities identified and marked in Baku.

Report informs, Head of the department of public relations and awareness at the Baku Transport Agency (BNA) Mais Aghayev said.

According to him, at present 12 facilities are located in the area of regular route No.125 and 5 others in Alasgar Gayibov street. "Along with this "Baku Card" payment terminals installed in new Lökbatan Transport Exchange Center".