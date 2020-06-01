SOCAR Polymer gets 37% increase in export

SOCAR Polymer exported products worth $41.5 million in January-April 2020, up 37% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

SOCAR Polymer topped the list of 10 non-state companies on the export of products on the non-oil sector.

SOCAR Polymer is the first company in Azerbaijan's petrochemical industry, based on the partnership between the state and private sectors. The SOCAR Polymer project includes plants producing polypropylene with a yearly capacity of 180,000 tonnes and high-density polyethylene with an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes. The polypropylene plant was inaugurated on July 18, 2018, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.