SOCAR exports nearly 4,400 tonnes of polypropylene to Turkey

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer exported nearly 4,400 tonnes of polypropylene to Turkey, Report informs referring to SOCAR’s page in social network.

It is noted that additional 6,000 tonnes of polypropylene will be exported by the end of the year.

The opening ceremony of the Polypropylene Plant was held on July 18 of this year with participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The polypropylene plant launched export of its production on October 5. The product is sold by SOCAR Trading.