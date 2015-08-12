Net profit of Petkim Holding rose sharply

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish company Petkim Holding completed the first half of 2015 with a net profit in the amount of 232.3 million Turkish liras (84 million dollars), which is 4 times more than the same period last year. So, for the first half of last year the company earned 55.5 million Turkish liras.

Report informs, in the first quarter of this year, net profit amounted to 44.4 million turkish liras (16 million dollars) in the second quarter - 188 million Turkish liras (68 million dollars).

Director General of Petkim Sadettin Korkut noted in his report that the high profitability achieved by increasing the volume of production in 2014 and low commodity prices.

The 51% stake in Petkim was sold to SOCAR & Turcas Petrokimya A.Ş on May 30, 2008 and in 2012, 10.32% bonus share was sold to SOCAR İzmir Petrokimya A.Ş, a member of the SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş.