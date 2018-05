Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade of Iran Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was told in Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, the visit will take place on November 26-27.

During the visit, M. R. Nematzade will meet with the Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

In addition, the Iranian minister will attend an industry conference, to be held on November 26-27 in Baku and visit Sumgait Technology Park.