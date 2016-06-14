Minister: 1.1 bln AZN will be invested in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Investment in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park will be 1.1 bln AZN.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference on "Investment promotion:new approaches and priorities".

"Today will also be signed Instrument of acceptance of the eighth resident will be signed today in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. Work will begin on the admission of ninth resident to the park. Overall, 8 residents will invest 1.1 bln AZN in the park", the minister said.

Mustafayev also noted that as a result of reforms, the number of licenses was reduced from 59 to 37, the process of issuing simplified. At the same time, the number of permits issued to businesses decreased from 330 to 87.