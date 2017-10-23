Deputy Minister: SOCAR Methanol has great export potential

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Methanol Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has a great export potential, and also has the potential to create industrial clusters around the enterprise.

Report informs, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the event titled "Supporting domestic production in development of processing industry in Azerbaijan".

He pointed out that one of the main challenges facing the company is stable and durable activity. "Maybe, there are few methanol consumers in Azerbaijan. But we can increase the number by creating a processing industry based on it”.

Speaking about the work done in the processing industry of Azerbaijan, he noted that a lot has been done in the development of this sphere.