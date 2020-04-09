​AzerGold suspends export due to coronavirus

An international logistics company, which carries out transportation of precious metals produced by AzerGold CJSC, cannot operate because of the suspension of regular flights due to the coronavirus, Press Secretary of the CJSC Ariz Terverdiyev told Report.

According to him, no export operation is carried out at the moment: ‘We hope that the Company will resume operation in the short-run. Otherwise, the CJSC will seek an alternative route. That means an organization of relevant charter flights. A large sum of funds needed for this, which is 5-6-fold more than current costs.’

“AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company was established according to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev № 1047 dated February 11, 2015.

The main objective of the Company is the study, research, exploration, management of non-ferrous metal ore deposits, as well as extraction, processing, and sale of precious and non-ferrous metals, implementation of new technologies in this field, modernization and efficient use of the material and technical base, performance of other activities related to the development of the industry.