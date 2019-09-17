President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

A solemn opening ceremony of the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships has today been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, first lady, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the opening ceremony.

President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova also watched the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, President of the Federation of International Gymnastics Morinari Watanabe addressed the event.

A minute of silence was observed in remembrance of former President of the Federation of International Gymnastics Bruno Grandi, who died last week.

Azad Rahimov, Morinari Watanabe, Ambassador of the World Championships, world champion, former Russian gymnast Yana Batyrshina opened the championships.

The World Championships brings together more than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries. The championships are a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan`s squad includes nine gymnasts. The championships will last until September 22.