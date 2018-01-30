Four more Olympic complexes to be built in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Olympic Sports Centers planned to be built in four cities this year."

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at a conference on the results of the fourth year of implementation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of Regions for 2014-2018. President said that two Olympic centers will be put in service this year and two others in 2019.

Samaya Mammadova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that two of them will be put in use this year in Lankaran and Beylagan. In 2019, Goranboy and Tartar Olympic Centers will be opened. Lankaran Olympic Complex will be re-constructed, others will be built for the first time.

Currently, there are 43 Olympic complexes in Azerbaijan.