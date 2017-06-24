Formula 1: Baku Boulevard hosts next autograph session with participation of pilots

© Report.az

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next autograph session with pilots of the Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held.

Report informs, in the event, which began at 11:40, autographs weredistributed by the pilots of Red Bull (Daniel Riccardo and Max Verstappen), Ferrari (Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen), Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas) and Renault (Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer).

Notably, the last autograph session on June 25 will be attended by the members of the teams Sauber (Marcus Eriksson and Pascal Verlein), Force India (Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocone) and Toro Rosso (Daniil Quite and Carlos Sainz). The autograph session will begin at 12:40 local time.