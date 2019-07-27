Minister: Azerbaijan hosted Summer European Youth Olympic Festival at high level

Today, the Operation Committee of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival held a press conference.

Report informs that Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Vice President of the European Olympic Committees Niels Nygaard and Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committees Corce Visacchi attended the press conference.

According to Rahimov, Russia is the leader among the medalists, while Azerbaijan national team is close to conclude festival by second place among the 48 countries. At present, our national team has 23 medals

The Minister noted that he was pleased with the results of the Azerbaijani national team: "We claimed few medals at the previous Summer European Youth Olympic Festivals, which, of course, did not satisfy us. However, we are represented by all kinds of sport in our native country, which affected the number of medals".

Notably, the festival was held from 21 to 27 July.