Athletes Village buoyant again - REPORTAGE

The Athletes Village that hosted such major events as the First European Games 2015 and Fourth Games of Islamic Solidarity Baku 2017 is buoyant again.

Report informs that the delegations of the countries participating in the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival are staying here.

The festival held by the European Olympic Committees under the flagship of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) kicked off on July 21 and will end on July 27. Beside Azerbaijan, it involves 48 out of 50 countries with Armenia not applying for participation and Lichtenstein unable to be represented in Baku due to the injury sustained by its only representative.

6 out of 13 buildings in the Athletes Village have been allocated to the athletes.

The offices of the Media Center, the doping control center of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan (AMADA), as well as the Corporate Director of the Operation Committee of the European Youth Olympic Games, Elchin Safarov, are in the 9th building. The 7th building is a center for complaints and suggestions of the guests. The Azerbaijani delegation is also settled in this building.

Meetings and accreditation are provided in building 10. Here there is a Medical Center.

Recreation center is in the 11th building. Concerts are held at the stage in front of it. The 12th building hosts a center of co-ordination with the Athletes village and information center for sports results. The canteen is in the 13th building.

Athletes between 14 to 18 years of age will compete in 10 types of sports- gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling. In total, 135 medal sets will be awarded. Over 2,500 volunteers will operate at 12 sporting facilities throughout the festival. The number of athletes settled in the Athletes village is 3,600 and the total number of guests is over 4,000.